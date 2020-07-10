Double calendar 2021: Spitsbergen and Antarctica

A beautiful taste of Spitsbergen and Antarctica on the wall throughout the year, month after month! In 2021, our traditional Spitsbergen calendar again is a double calendar: you get twelve Antarctic images next to the Spitsbergen pages. We are simply using the back side of the sheets which, until 2019, have been blank! So you can turn the calendar around whenever if you fiel like it, thus switching from an Arctic impression to an Antarctic one :-)



The new Spitsbergen-Antarctic double calendar 2021 will take you through the polar seasons.

The year begins with the view of a lonely mountain that sticks out from the vast ice caps in northeast Spitsbergen. Plenty of icebergs are drifting off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula in January. In February, we can admire the green-blue colours of a glacier on Spitsbergen’s ice-locked east coast, while the chicks of the Magellanic penguins in the Falkland Islands start to leave their burrows. In March, we meet a mighty walrus in Smeerenburg and a curious Emperor penguin in McMurdo Sound.

April is, of course, actually a bit too early for flowers such as the Svalbard poppy in the Arctic, but there is a hint of spring in the air, while the Adelie penguins have mostly left their colonies in the deep south. Soon, in May, the little auks will return to their rocky breeding sites in the high north. At the same time, a yound and very curious Elephant seal comes to check out the photographer in South Georgia just before he will leave the island for this season.

In June, the flowers start to bring the colours back to the tundra in Spitsbergen, such as the Mountain avens in St. Jonsfjord on the west coast. In South Georgia, it is mid-winter. There are King penguins in the colonies there year-round, but sure they don’t get a lot of sun at this time of year!

In July, we are lucky to share a family moment in Forlandsund with a little polar bear mother and her cub, while Campbell albatross are soaring over the Southern Ocean near Campbell Island. The Ruddy turnstone is a much smaller bird and not an everyday sight in Spitsbergen. But (almost) everybody who has been to Antarctica will have seen the famous Lemaire Channel!

In September, the Spitsbergen reindeer have their mating period, just before the onset of the arcic winter. In the Ross Sea, we are lucky to get some good views of the elusive Ross seal, which seems to be happy again to see the visitors leaving, in contrast to this polar fox which comes curiously to check us out before starting to play and relax just at the tip of our feet.

Paradise Bay (actually Paradise Harbor) is another well-known site in Antarctica, here seen from an unusual perspective – not a drone, in contrast to the November image from Spitsbergen, which illustrates how much many arctic glaciers have retreated in a geologically very short time span. By now, the Gentoo penguins – the „classic“ penguin of the Antarctic Peninsula – have returned to their breeding sites such as this one on Cuverville Island.

December brings the northern lights back to the high Arctic and the midnight sun to Antarctica south of the polar circle, casting an amazing warm light over the icy mountains in Crystal Sound.



The double calendar Spitsbergen & Antarctica 2021 – Impressions by Rolf Stange is available in two sizes: the larger A3 format and smaller in A5.