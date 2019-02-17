Natural and human history - Routes and regions - Useful and important information

This new edition (the 4th, from 2018) has got 608 pages in contrast to 512 before. All chapters have got a lot of updates and new information, including many improved maps.

This book does not only cover comprehensive information concerning all fields of possible interest, but is at the same time a photo book containing many colour images to illustrate many wildlife and flower species and to document landscapes and places from all over the archipelago.

»Spitsbergen – Svalbard« has detailed information about the flora and fauna of Spitsbergen, its nature and human history and detailed chapters about all regions, fjords, islands and settlements. 14 mammal species, 26 bird species and 29 flower species are described in detail and illustrated with colour photographs. Many sketch maps within the text provide geographical orientation. Furthermore, this books will answer questions concerning practical issues, how to travel in Spitsbergen, which seasons are good, relevant legislation, hazards out in the field and more.



Popular routes (hiking, snow mobile tours, cruises) are described in detail.

»Spitsbergen – Svalbard« has approximal 608 pages (A5, paperback) including more than 260 colour photographs to document the biological and geographical diversity of Spitsbergen.



Table of contents (complete version)

Foreword

1. Preface

2. Introduction

3. Travelling in Svalbard: Useful, practical and important information

3.1 Seasons

3.2 How to travel

3.2.1 Expedition-style cruising

3.2.2 Cruise ships

3.2.3 Sailing

3.2.4 Staying in Longyearbyen

3.2.5 Individual hiking

Hiking routes (1): eastern Nordenskiöld Land, east coast

Hiking routes (2): Dickson Land

3.2.6 Organised hiking tours

3.2.7 Canoe/Sea-kayak

3.2.8 Skiing

3.2.9 Dog sledging

3.2.10 Snowmobile

Snowmobile day-tour (1): Tempelfjord

Snowmobile day-tour (2): east coast

Snowmobile tour (3): Pyramiden

Snowmobile day-tour (4): Barentsburg

3.2.11 Tracked vehicle ("Snow Cat")

3.2.12 Horse-riding

3.2.13 Helicopter

3.2.14 Climbing

3.2.15 Scuba-Diving

3.2.16 Hunting & fishing

3.2.17 Bicycle and FatBike

3.2.18 Bus

3.2.19 Camper van

3.3 Tour operators

3.4 Clothing, hygiene & the environment, photography

3.5 Getting to Spitsbergen

3.6 Conservation, cultural heritage, protected areas, safety

3.6.1 Conservation and protected areas

3.6.2 Cultural heritage

3.6.3 Polar bears and weapons

3.6.4 Communication & safety in the field

3.6.5 Registration of tours with the administration

3.6.6 Tent and hut

3.6.7 Other hazards in the field: rivers, glaciers, ice and snow, mud, rabies and other diseases, drinking water, mosquitoes

3.6.8 Maps and orientation

3.7 Longyearbyen

3.7.1 Services and infrastructure

3.7.2 Accommodation, eating and drinking

3.7.3 Shopping

3.7.4 Sights in Longyearbyen

3.7.5 Activities near Longyearbyen

Boat trip to Pyramiden

Boat trip to Barentsburg

3.7.6 Mountain hikes near Longyearbyen (1) Platåberg, Nordenskiöldfjellet

Mountain hikes near Longyearbyen (2): Gruvefjellet, Sukkertoppen, Trollsteinen, Sarkofagen, Larsbreen, Longyearbreen

Mountain hikes near Longyearbyen (3): Fuglefjella, Grumantbyen

Mountain hikes near Longyearbyen (4): Foxfonna

Mountain hikes near Longyearbyen (5): Hiorthfjellet

(6): Hikes near Longyearbyen (without "mountain"): Adventdalen

3.7.7 From coal to space research: Longyearbyen through 100 years

4. Natural history

4.1 Geology

4.2 Geography, glaciers, permafrost

4.3 Oceanic currents

4.4 Sea ice

4.5 Driftwood, plastic pollution and environmental toxins

4.6 Climate and weather



4.7 Mammals

4.7.1 Polar bear

4.7.2 Arctic fox

4.7.3 Svalbard reindeer

4.7.4 Bearded seal

4.7.5 Ringed seal

4.7.6 Harp seal

4.7.7 Walrus

4.7.8 Harbour seal

4.7.9 Minke whale

4.7.10 White whale (Beluga)

4.7.11 Humpback whale

4.7.12 Fin whale

4.7.13 Blue whale

4.7.14 Bowhead whale

4.7.15 White-beaked dolphin

4.7.16 Introduced species

4.7.17 Invertebrates



4.8 Birds

4.8.1 Red-throated diver

4.8.2 Northern fulmar

4.8.3 Common eider

4.8.4 King eider

4.8.5 Long-tailed duck

4.8.6 Pink-footed goose

4.8.7 Barnacle goose

4.8.8 Rock ptarmigan

4.8.9 Snow bunting

4.8.10 Purple sandpiper

4.8.11 Grey phalarope

4.8.12 Arctic tern

4.8.13, Great skua

4.8.14 Pomarine skua

4.8.15 Arctic skua

4.8.16 Long-tailed skua

4.8.17 Sabine’s gull

4.8.18 Ivory gull

4.8.19 Ross’ gull

4.8.20 Glaucous gull

4.8.21 Great black-backed gull

4.8.22 Black-legged Kittiwake

4.8.23 Atlantic puffin

4.8.24 Common guillemot

4.8.25 Brünnich’s guillemot

4.8.26 Little auk

4.8.27 Black guillemot

4.9 Plants

4.9.1 Polar willow

4.9.2 Dwarf birch

4.9.3 Mountain sorrel

4.9.4 Knotweed

4.9.5 Arctic mouse-ear

4.9.6 Tundra chickweed

4.9.7 Fringed sandwort,

4.9.8 Polar campion or Nodding lychnis

4.9.9 Moss campion

4.9.10 Snow buttercup

4.9.11 Svalbard poppy

4.9.12 Scurvy grass

4.9.13 Whitlow-grasses

4.9.14 Purple saxifrage

4.9.15 Yellow mountain saxifrage

4.9.16 Alpine saxifrage

4.9.17 Hawkweed-leaved saxifrage

4.9.18 Bog saxifrage

4.9.19 Drooping saxifrage

4.9.20 Tufted saxifrage

4.9.21 Spider plant

4.9.22 Mountain avens

4.9.23 Arctic bell-heather

4.9.24 Boreal Jacob’s-ladder

4.9.25 Polar cress

4.9.26 Wooly lousewort

4.9.27 Arctic cottongrass

4.9.28 Arctic dandelion

4.9.29 Polar dandelion

4.9.30 Grasses, mosses, lichens & fungi

5. History

5.1 Vikings

5.2 Pomors

5.3 Willem Barentsz

5.4 Whaling in the 17th century

5.5 Early expeditions and science

5.6 Attempts to fly to the Pole: Virgohamna and Ny-Ålesund

5.7 Trappers

5.8 Whaling in the early 20th century

5.9 The Spitsbergen Treaty

5.10 Mining 5.11 The Second World War

5.12 Spitsbergen after the war

6. Fjords and islands, settlements and stations: The regions of Svalbard

6.1 Isfjord

6.1.1 Kapp Linné/Isfjord Radio, Russekeila, Festningen

6.1.2 Grønfjord, Barentsburg

6.1.3 Grumantbyen, Colesbukta

6.1.4 Adventfjord

6.1.5 Sassenfjord, Tempelfjord

6.1.6 Eastern Dickson Land (Skansbukta, Pyramiden), Billefjord

6.1.7 Dicksonfjord, western Dickson Land

6.1.8 Ekmanfjord, Coraholmen, Flintholmen

6.1.9 Borebukta, Bohemanflya

6.1.10 Ymerbukta

6.1.11 Alkhornet, Trygghamna

6.2 Forlandsund east side

6.2.1 Daudmannsodden, Farmhamna

6.2.2 St. Jonsfjord

6.2.3 Kaffiøyra

6.2.4 Engelskbukta

6.3 Prins Karls Forland

6.4 Kongsfjord

6.4.1 Ny-Ålesund

6.4.2 Inner Kongsfjord

6.4.3 Blomstrandhalvøya

6.5 Krossfjord

6.6 The northern west coast

6.6.1 Dei Sju Isfjella

6.6.2 Hamburgbukta

6.6.3 Magdalenefjord

6.7 Northwestern Spitsbergen

6.7.1 Sørgattet, Bjørnfjord, Smeerenburgfjord

6.7.2 Danskøya

6.7.3 Amsterdamøya

6.7.4 Fair Haven, Fuglefjord, Sallyhamna

6.7.5 Nordvestøyane: Fugløya, Fuglesongen, Klovningen, Ytre Norskøya,

Indre Norskøya

6.8 Raudfjord

6.9 The Woodfjord area

6.9.1 Woodfjord 6.9.2 Reinsdyrflya, Stasjonsøyane, Andøyane

6.9.3 Liefdefjord

6.9.4 Bockfjord

6.10 Moffen

6.11 Wijdefjord

6.12 Ny-Friesland, Verlegenhuken 6.13 Sorgfjord

6.14 Hinlopenstretet

Footnote one: Drift ice and circumnavigations

Footnote two: Through Hinlopenstretet or around Nordaustland?



6.14.1 Murchisonfjord

6.14.2 Lomfjord

6.14.3 Alkefjellet

6.14.4 Wahlenbergfjord, Palanderbukta

6.14.5 The islands in Hinlopenstretet

6.14.6 Augustabukta, Vibebukta

6.15 Nordaustland

6.15.1 Lady Franklinfjord, Brennevinsfjord, Lågøya

6.15.2 Sjuøyane

6.15.3 Chermsideøya, Nordenskiöldbukta, Rijpfjord, Duvefjord, Orvin Land

6.15.4 Karl XII-øya, Foynøya

6.15.5 Isispynten, Austfonna, Bråsvellbreen

6.16 Storøya, Kvitøya

6.17 Kong Karls Land

6.18 Spitsbergen's east coast, Storfjord

6.18.1 Heleysund, Straumsland, Negribreen

6.18.2 Mohnbukta, Dunérbukta, Agardhbukta

6.18.3 Kvalvågen, Boltodden

6.18.4 Emil'janovbreen, Hambergbukta, Daudbjørnpynten

6.19 Barentsøya

6.20 Edgeøya

6.21 Tusenøyane, Halvmåneøya, Ryke Yseøyane

6.22 Hopen

6.23 Bjørnøya

6.23.1 Southern Bjørnøya: The bird cliffs (Hambergfjellet-Sørhamna)

6.23.2 Western Bjørnøya

6.23.3 Northern Bjørnøya: The weather station

6.23.4 Eastern Bjørnøya: Kvalrossbukta, Russehamna, Tunheim

6.24 Sørkapp Land

6.25 Hornsund

6.25.1 Gåshamna

6.25.2 Hornsundtind, Samarinvågen

6.25.3 Brepollen

6.25.4 Burgerbukta, Gnålodden

6.25.5 Isbjørnhamna, Polish research station

6.26 Hyttevika, Dunøyane, Isøyane, Kapp Borthen

6.27 Bellsund

6.27.1 Recherchefjord

6.27.2 Van Keulenfjord

6.27.3 Van Mijenfjord, Akseløya, northern Bellsund



7. Arctic environmental problems