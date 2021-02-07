Book "Svalbardhytter"
The companion book for the Svalbardhytter poster. The poster visualises the diversity of Spitsbergen‘s huts and their stories in a range of Arctic landscapes. The book tells the stories of the huts in three languages.
Huts are places of longing, dreams and adventure in Spitsbergen’s beautiful landscape. Even if the modern visitor’s eye may mostly be directed towards nature, most will have an open ear every now and then for exciting survival stories about explorers and expeditions, adventurers and trappers. These huts are silent witnesses and and every one of them tells a little part of the whole story. This little book "Svalbardhytter" and the poster that is part of the same project make these fascinating places accessible for everyone.
Initially, the project "Svalbardhytter" was "just" a poster to visualize the diversity and the aesthetical values of the huts in the various arctic landscapes of Spitsbergen. But then, a poster with photos of 60 different huts just did't feel complete without the history. This little book makes the whole thing complete, it has the history, hut by hut, for all 60. In some cases, little information is available, in others it would be possible to write a whole book about just one hut. From remote ruins, just traces in a few cases, to "famous" trapper huts such as Fredheim in Tempelfjord and Bjørneborg on Halvmåneøya, the war weather station Haudegen, the former scientific base Würzburger Hütte on Barentsøya and Hammerfesthuset, Svalbard's oldest building. You have never heard about them? Then it's time for this book, ideally together with the poster!
The book has 91 pages including table of contents, preface and a map. It has the stories of the 60 huts of the poster in German, English and Norwegian, and a photo of each hut. This photo collection is also featured on the poster "Svalbardhytter" that is 70 x 90 cm large.
The book "Svalbardhytter" comes in A5 size with a softcover, 60 colour photos and the map.
QR-codes link up pages within spitsbergen-svalbard.com that are dedicated to the individual huts, with more photos and some more information as available, merging the book, poster and website into one total work of art, which will never really be finalized. Spitsbergen is just too large, diverse and beautiful to ever be finished with such a project.
You can order just the book or combine it with the poster, which is also available separately (click here for more information).
