Limited edition postcard set Antarctica

The postcard set Antarctica takes us a long way through large parts of Antarctica and surrounding islands including South Georgia, Macquarie Island and Campbell Island. Penguins are obviously the stars of the area, so four species of them are featured prominently from the sub-antarctic King penguin to the high-polar Emperor penguin. But also other character species of the Southern Ocean such as the great Royal Albatross and the mighty Elephant seal are included on photos that were taken in places as remote as Campbell Island (sub-antarctic New Zealand) and Macquarie Island (sub-antarctic Australia). But the Orca is probably the rarest shot in this selection: it is the rare „ecotype D“, which is only found at high sea in the Drake-Passage area and here, we have got a stunning lucky shot of this impressive animal!

The scenery shots take us back to waters which many antarctic travellers will know well: the southern approach to the Lemaire Channel, Almirante Brown in Paradise Bay (an unusual, aerial perspective) and the Antarctic Peninsula in Crystal Sound, in the area of the south polar circle.

Photos from the far-away Ross Sea including the hut at Cape Evans built during Robert F. Scott’s famous and tragic last expedition and a tabular iceberg – the kind of iceberg that is so characteristic for Antarctica – at Cape Adare, again from the rather unusual but spectacular bird’s perspective – round the selection off.

The 12 postcards come in panorama format (210×100 mm), glossy on the front for a lively, bright colour impression and a surface on the back that is easy to write on. This is a limited edition of 500 copies only and every set has an individual number on the tray!