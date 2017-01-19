Limited edition postcard set Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

The new postcard set Spitsbergen (Svalbard) features wildlife and scenery, ice and islands, famous and unknown places. With the trapper hut at Gråhuken, where Christiane Ritter wintered, and an unusual perspective on Pyramiden, some pretty special places of human history are also part of the selection. Other than that, the focus is mainly on arctic wildlife: of course, we had to have a polar bear in here, so we have got a beautiful shot of a mother bear and her cub, playing and enjoying life on a frozen fjord! Also the polar fox (= arctic fox) is obviously enjoying a good life close to a bird cliff on Barentsøya, and so does the Black guillemot that is just about to have a meal of fresh fish. The Spitsbergen reindeer and the Pink-footed goose are typical tundra dwellers that you can see close to Longyearbyen in the short arctic spring, but for the walrus, you have to venture all the way up north to the little island of Moffen.

Icebergs, drifting in summer and frozen in ice in winter, an unusual view across a glacier to a remote and unknown island on the north coast of Nordaustland and a stunning northern light over Adventfjord round the selection off.

The 12 photos for the new postcard set Spitsbergen (Svalbard) were carefully selected in early 2018, chosing photos taken between 2011 and 2017 with high-end camera technology. The set comes in a beautiful tray which features an individual serial number between 001 and 500.

The 12 postcards come in panorama format (210×100 mm), glossy on the front for a lively, bright colour impression and a surface on the back that is easy to write on. Limited edition of 500 sets. Every postcard set is individually numbered!