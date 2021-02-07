Poster "Svalbardhytter"
The poster "Svalbardhytter" (70 x 100 cm) visualizes the diversity of Spitsbergen's huts in a range of arctic landscapes.
It is the companion of the book "Svalbardhytter". The poster "Svalbardhytter" and the book with the same title are available separately.
Huts are places of longing, dreams and adventure in Spitsbergen’s beautiful landscape. Even if the modern visitor’s eye may mostly be directed towards nature, most will have an open ear every now and then for exciting survival stories about explorers and expeditions, adventurers and trappers.
There is not much left in the landscape from these tales that you can actually still see. Next to the many graves and old fox traps, it is mainly the huts that may catch your eye, being silent testimony to stories that are often hard to believe and that will never happen again like that.
Initially, the project "Svalbardhytter" started out being "just" a poster to visualize the diversity and the aesthetical values of a selection of 60 Spitsbergen huts in the arctic landcsape. But then, a poster with photos of 60 different huts just did't feel complete without the history, a book followed to make the idea complete (click here more information about the book).
The project includes huts from remote ruins to "famous" huts of legendary trappers such as Fredheim in Tempelfjord and Bjørneborg on Halvmåneøya. The Haudegen station is included in the selection as well as the Würzburger hut and Hammerfest house, Svalbard's oldest building. Never heard of them? Then it is time for this poster, ideally together with the book!
The poster "Svalbardhytter" is 70 x 100 cm in size and it features 60 photos of various huts. The size of the individual photos is 9.5 x 6 cm. Seen from a distance, it looks like a collage, but from up close, the photos are certainly large enough to make the huts easily visible in some detail.
The poster "Svalbardhytter" is best enjoyed together with the book "Svalbardhytter", which is available separately (click here for more information about the book). Please take note of the shipping costs especially in case of international orders of the poster (EU: 10 Euro, world including European countries that are not EU members: 15 Euro).
